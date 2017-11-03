30/05 - Will Val let Alicia rot?

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 30th May

Seeing that the court proceedings could have serious consequences David suggests that Alicia apologies to val.

Later on in the pub Alicia asks Val for a quiet word and when Val realises Alicia intends to apologise she enjoys making her squirm. But as expected the apology goes horribly wrong and Alicia realises she has made everything worse.

How will she tell Jacob that she could be facing a prison sentence?

Meanwhile Ashley is left looking after an ill Angelica as Rodney nips out. But when Nicola returns to find Ashley with her daughter, all hell breaks loose!

It all goes from bad to worse for Ashley as later on Laurel breaks the news to Ashley that Gabby isn’t ready to see him yet and Ashley is crushed. Later, Rodney is awkward as he broaches the idea of Ashley moving out but before he has chance Ashley realises and offers to leave.

Elsewhere Paddy touches a nerve with Marlon suggesting he still has feelings for Laurel; Holly gets the job but will she accept it?