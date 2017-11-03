08/02 - John tells Moira he wants a divorce

In this article





Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 8th February



It's a bad start to the day when John tries to talk to the kids about Chas and they don't want to know. Moira interrupts and the kids leave to give them some time alone and John realises he has to bit the bullet - he wants a divorce...



Moira is devastated and feels betrayed that Chas knew before she did and when the kids rush home, John is left wondering if he's done the right thing.



Meanwhile Katie becomes the new 'Lady of the Manor' as she moves in with Declan. Despite Nicola being a tad put out, Katie and Declan settle into their new life together and it's great to see them finally looking happy.



Elsewhere Val is annoyed when David and Diana offer to look after the B+B so that Pollard can join Amy and Val in Portugal.



