06/09 - Katie is shaken by Robbie's outburst

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 6th September
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 6th September

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 6th September - Episode 1
Robbie approaches Katie at the stables and says he's sure Katie was eyeing him up at the house. Katie's pleased her plan is working. Aware the CCTV is recording, she asks him why he winds her up. Robbie attempts to kiss Katie, but she blocks him.
 
Robbie gets angry - he grabs her threateningly. Katie's plan has worked, but she's left shaken and tearful. She hands the CCTV footage to Declan.
 
Elsewhere, Val is furious to hear Kerry spent the night at Andy's and is even more upset when she says she isn't going anywhere.



28/08/2012
