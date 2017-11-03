10/11 - Is the gig up for Moira and Cain?

In this article







Emmerdale Episode Guide- Thursday 10th November Ep.1



Emmerdale Episode Guide Thursday 10th November

SPOILER ALERT



Moira attempts to end the affair with Cain but the bad boy has a different plan...



After watching Moira’s behaviour all week Diane picks up on her attitude towards Cain in the café and knows that what she thought is true. Disgusted with Moira she tells her to pull herself together and tell Cain it’s over!



At the garage Cain pretends to be sympathetic as she tries to call it off but after the close call when Adam appears, Cain tells Moira that she lost the right to say what will and won’t happen when she betrayed John. Looks like it could all be over for Moira...



In the meantime Diane’s face falls when Adam tells John he saw Cain giving Moira a hard time and John heads out to pay Cain off so he can put an end to it all.



But when he arrives at the garage, Cain has got something else in mind. Commenting on the freckle on Moira’s thigh Cain can’t resist spilling the beans and playfully makes clear to John he has slept with Moira leaving John with no idea what to believe...



Elsewhere, despite Declan trying to keep the news of Mia’s death spreading to a minimum, news seeps through the village. But when Jai finds out about his daughter’s death and that Declan kept it from him he heads round to Declan’s, but what is he going to do next?



Also, Ashley is unsure about the party as a sceptical Sandy looks on; Dan and Ali spend time with their kids but will his presence come between Ali and Ruby?





