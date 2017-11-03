In this article







Emmerdale Episode Guide- Thursday 10th November Ep.2

John’s on the warpath.



As Diane watches from afar she takes a moment to warn Moira as the bolshie babe realises that her world is about to come crashing down.



You could cut the atmosphere with knife when John arrives home and as she serves dinner it all comes out. Moira’s a mess as she admits to what’s she done, disgusted with herself but John just doesn't understand it as she tries to tell him she has no feelings for Cain!



He's has had enough, he’s sickened and screams at her to pack her bags and never come back...



Things couldn’t get much worse but as Holly and Adam arrive back with the news of Mia’s death, the family are in turmoil.



Elsewhere, could Ashley be suspicious? When Ashley starts to pick up on the signal between Marlon and Laurel he goes to Sandy, but when the pensioner tells him he’s had words with his wife Ashley is strongly in denial.





