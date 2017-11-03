14/11 - Moira moves out!

In this article





Emmerdale Episode Guide Monday 14th November

Moira and John’s marriage is in bits as she agrees to move out. She tries to hold back tears as he tells her it wasn’t him who gave up on this marriage and they agree to tell the kids as little as possible. But it’s obvious to their children that something’s going on, and when John won’t tell her Holly storms off.



Meanwhile it’s a hard day for Katie and Declan as they head to the pub after Mia’s funeral and bump into Adam and John. But when Declan lays into Adam, blaming him for Mia’s death- John’s had enough. As the guys begin to start a fight Katie and Adam are forced between them.



Elsewhere tensions are running high as things come to the surface with Marlon and Laurel. Ashley snaps at Marlon when he makes a joke about God, and back home Ashley admits to Sandy about his fears that something might be going on between Laurel and Marlon!



He later apologises to Marlon but when Laurel’s phone rings and it’s Marlon’s name flashing up in front of him, he knows his worst fears are true...



Desperate for his marriage to work he suggests he and Laurel renew their wedding vows- but when she’s unconvinced he knows why!



Also, Ali picks a night in with Ruby instead of Dan and the kids, while adoption is on Val’s mind.





