16/05 - Ali is left dumbstruck

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 16th May

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Ali notices that something is not right between Sean and Ruby and is sure that Ruby knows more than she's letting on. But it gets a whole lot worse when Dan pushes Sean to lie that Ruby tried to kiss him...



Furious Dan marches Sean over to Ali and Sean blurts out the same rubbish to her. Luckily Ruby stands her ground and explains the truth but this only prompts Sean to run away again and Dan to state that the kids will be living with him from now on.



Ali is left totally helpless, watching as her world falls apart around her.

Meanwhile Megan makes the first step in getting in contact with Robbie. She makes Declan drive her to where Robbie lives but when she sees him walk past, she panics and bails out.



Declan suggests Megan deserves a second chance with her son and that she just needs to take it slow. Later on Megan is confused about her feelings as she overhears Declan and Katie discussing the situation but ends up posting a letter to Robbie through his door.



Elsewhere Charity is thrown when she realises that Jai wants to have children with her; Lisa is disturbed by the security at the psychiatric unit.