17/11 - Debbie and Andy are crushed

In this article



Emmerdale Episode Guide- Thursday 17th November Ep.1



Emmerdale Episode Guide Thursday 17th November

SPOILER ALERT



It’s the day of the IVF appointment and Debbie and Andy aren’t prepared for the bad news as the consultant explains that they won’t be offered treatment as there are concerned about their relationship and family history! They try to plead with the Dr but it’s hopeless and the pair are forced to leave devastated!



Debbie’s desperation is clear when she announces the news back at Tug Hill and snaps at Charity when she gives her advice. In the meantime Alicia comforts Andy as he lets out his emotions.



Elsewhere, Jai is concerned when Georgia announces that she and Rishi have been burgled; Ashley struggles to hold back as he is convinced of Marlon and Laurel’s affair.





