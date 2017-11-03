>
Emmerdale
17/11 - Debbie and Andy are crushed
Emmerdale Episode Guide- Thursday 17th November Ep.2
Emmerdale Episode Guide- Thursday 17th November Ep.2


Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 17th November
Debbie tries to explain what’s going on to Sarah and tries to stay optimistic for her daughter. But the situation is tense when she blames Andy for the treatment rejection and he storms out leaving a hurting Debbie fuming.

A little later Cameron moves back in suggesting they should go for a drink and take a minute. But Debbie’s on a mission, scouring the internet for alternatives for IVF. Finding that there’s a do it yourself treatment for IVF she’s straight round to Andy suggesting they try it.

Meanwhile, Cain gets taken down a notch or two finally when Priya toys with his advances telling him that she knows all about him straight from Charity. Later, Nikhil is less than amused when Jai suggests that their parents could stay with them.

Also, Nikhil and Gennie share a moment when she leaves the factory; when Laurel agrees to renew the vows Ashley pretends to be happy families; while Brenda has a little thing for Rishi.



08/11/2011
