26/12 - Debbie has a shocking plan

Emmerdale Episode Guide Monday 26th December

Debbie gets desperate as the chance of making a surrogate child gets further out of her reach. As she tells Andy that she isn't pregnant she later reveals a new plan - there is one way they haven't tried yet...



But Andy is too shocked to first grasp the levels that Debbie is prepared to go, worried on the effect it will have on Alicia. Yet when Diane tells him that Sarah should be first priority it looks like Andy could be coming round to the idea!



Later it is clear that his mind is made up as he tells Alicia of Debbie's plan. But Alicia is disgusted - will their relationship survive?



Elsewhere Moira refuses to get beaten down by Holly returning her Christmas presents un-opened to the pub. A determined Moira takes the presents back to Butler's and tells John she's not letting the kids go. The kids return to find Moira there and the atmosphere is tense.



Also Amy struggles with the consequences of her decision.



