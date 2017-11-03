>
Emmerdale

29/12 - Charity tells Cain she's all his

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 29th December Ep.1
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 29th December Ep.1

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 29th December
It's Jai's day in court and Charity is getting it from every angle. Nikhil warns her to stay away from the court hearing as she'll just make it worse, then her own flesh and blood Debbie, scrutinises her about Jai's involvement. Feeling helpless and desperate she goes to Cain...

But she surprises even herself by what comes next, telling Cain that she's left Jai and if he drops the charges, she's all his!

Elsewhere Chas is getting increasingly disturbed by Cameron's involvement with Karl and resigns to tell Debbie what's been going on - but is it all as bad as it seems?

Meanwhile, Ashley is still struggling to control his emotion; Alicia tries to move on from Andy; Hazel gets the brush off from Aaron.



