In this article



Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 29th December Ep.2

Emmerdale Episode Guide Thursday 29th December

SPOILER ALERT



Charity drops herself in it, big time. Her desperate move on Cain only makes him more intent on destroying Jai, disgusted by the depths that she will sink to in order to protect him.



At the same time Debbie arrives to see Charity pleading with Cain and in the midst of all the madness Charity slips up and says that she can prove that Jai is innocent. Debbie is furious when Charity admits that Jai did tamper with Cain's car and she and Chas push her to tell them everything...



In the end Charity tells Cain that she was there the night he was attacked and he is taken a-back when he realises that she left him there to die! With the toxic news hanging in the air, Debbie and Chas are sickened and Charity is forced to leave.



Elsewhere, Ashley confronts Marlon but leaves with a bruised ego; and the atmosphere at the Pollard's is tense.



Charity drops herself in it, big time. Her desperate move on Cain only makes him more intent on destroying Jai, disgusted by the depths that she will sink to in order to protect him.At the same time Debbie arrives to see Charity pleading with Cain and in the midst of all the madness Charity slips up and says that she can prove that Jai is innocent. Debbie is furious when Charity admits that Jai did tamper with Cain's car and she and Chas push her to tell them everything...In the end Charity tells Cain that she was there the night he was attacked and he is taken a-back when he realises that she left him there to die! With the toxic news hanging in the air, Debbie and Chas are sickened and Charity is forced to leave.Elsewhere, Ashley confronts Marlon but leaves with a bruised ego; and the atmosphere at the Pollard's is tense.