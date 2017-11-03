12/03 - Carla's looking guilty

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 12th March Ep.1

Carla's daunted as the evidence against her builds in the Police questioning room . She's asked to explain why her prints are on the whisky bottle and why the contract she signed, giving Frank the factory, is missing - will her answers be enough?



Admitting that she took the bottle off Peter the night Frank was killed and that she had it with her when she confronted him at the factory it looks like she could be in a rather sticky situation...



Back on the street the police search for the missing contract but finding no trace of it the police have to release Carla.



Meanwhile at the factory Anne fumes as Michelle calls the girls in and takes control, claiming that with no contract Carla still owns 60% of the business and there's work to be done. When Carla then walks in Anne's disgusted and demands to know where the contract is. A row breaks out and Michelle's forced to guide Carla away, the contract's safe and she knows who has it!



Elsewhere on the Street Eileen is relieved when Paul finally agrees to talk to Dr Matt about residential care for Lesley. Paul agrees to look at a local centre but when he shows her pictures of their wedding as it's their Anniversary she responds - is Paul clinging on to false hope?



Also when Karl lets Rita down Dennis takes matters into his own hands; while Kylie's furious when Brian confiscates the contents of Max's unhealthy lunchbox then bills her for a school dinner.