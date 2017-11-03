Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 12th March Ep.2

Coronation Street Episode Guide

After Michelle's mysterious confession Carla demands to know what she's up to.



Michelle reveals that she was so angry after the way Frank double-crossed Carla, she returned to the factory that night and stole the contract...



Realising that this puts Michelle at the scene of the crime when Frank died Carla assures Michelle the police won't find out if she destroys the contract and Michelle agrees.



But as Carla sets fire to the paperwork Peter walks in and immediately assumes the worst - could she be the killer?



As Carla realises Peter suspects her too she breaks down, she's convinced the police are trying to pin this on her and she'd die in prison. Promising he won't let that happen Peter decides to take matters into his own hands but what does that mean?



Meanwhile the plot thickens as the police come calling for Kevin when it's revealed the brakes on Frank's car were faulty...



Elsewhere Rita is overwhelmed as Dennis surprises her with an engagement party at the Bistro. Rita is over the moon but notices that Audrey is distracted. As she watches Lewis collect his wages as he prepares to leave Weatherfield Rita urges her to ignore other people's view of Lewis and follow her heart like she has with Dennis.



Sneaking out Audrey goes after Lewis, will she be in time?



Also, Paul tells Eileen he's switching to night shifts to care for Lesley in the day; while Simon kicks off when Peter comes to collect him from the pub wanting to be with Leanne.