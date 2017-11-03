23/02 - Owen pushes Chesney too far

In this article



Coronation Street Episode Guide - Thursday 23rd February



Coronation Street Episode Guide Thursday 23rd February

Chesney is distraught as Katy still hasn't returned home.



Whilst Chesney is ringing hospitals he gets a call from Izzy letting him know that Katy is alright. As the relief sets in Owen comes a-knocking, but as the pair clash is this the final straw for Chesney.



At the same time Izzy meets Katy and tries to assure her that she's a good mum, but Katy is filled with the fear that, like her own mother, she won't be able to cope.



Meanwhile, Steve hatches a plan to get rid of Tracy. After she goes looking for a job working for Peter, Steve witnesses her snapping at Beth. What is he thinking of now?



Elsewhere, Carla has secretly been drinking when Peter asks her to pick up Simon from school. But when she arrives Simon refuses to leave with her and she snaps and drags him away whilst Brian watches in shock - will he tell Peter?



Also on the Street, Kylie is won over by Lewis; Peter refuses to pay out of Karl's unstamped betting slip; Tommy brags about his latest conquest just as Tina walks in...smooth.



