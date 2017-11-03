27/02 - Cat fight: Carla vs Leanne

In this article



The atmosphere in the flat is tense as Peter's caught between Carla and his son. Over at the pub Leanne's pained as she watches Simon leave with Peter but sticking to her guns she tells Stella she's here to get what she needs and go.



As Leanne lets herself into the flat she's stunned to find Carla there and an almighty row ensues. Having forced Carla out and collected her things Leanne's heading for a taxi when Simon arrives home and spots her. Rushing over he pleads with Leanne to stay. It breaks her heart and when Ken reveals he's had to bring him home from school early as his behaviour's been intolerable Leanne knows she has to talk to him.



It's emotional as she explains to Simon that while she loves him she can't stay and he has to be good for Peter and Carla. But when Simon accuses Carla of being drunk and hitting him how will Leanne react?



Meanwhile Sally gets suspicious of Frank when he gets a mystery call then snaps at Sally for asking who it was. His erratic behaviour just gets worse when he is shady about his laptopWhen he then snaps his laptop shut as she comes near Sally's suspicions grow and with Frank out of the way takes a look. But when Frank walks in and asks what she's playing at Sally's fearful. How will Frank react and what has she seen?

Elsewhere Tracy encourages Beth to go after Steve; while Owen builds bridges with Anna, Faye and Katy and Gail is less than impressed as Lewis enjoys a last supper at the Bistro before his appearance in court.

