Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 27th January Ep.2

Elsewhere Frank comes clean about his plans for the factory - to go international by outsourcing the work and Sally reels as she asks what this means for her and the girls!



Also Beth tries to seduce Steve, will he be able to avoid her advances? Owen and Faye bond as they pimp out the pond but will it bring Owen and Anna back together? Gail is still uncovinced that Lewis has really changed.

After Simon's accusations Leanne is livid.She goes to the factory Leanne launches herself at her nemesis. An amused Frank watches as the girls separate them and Leanne goes, warning Carla to stay way from Simon.Her fight with Leanne is the final straw and a shaken Carla turns to the bottle. Back at the Rovers Leanne promises Simon she'll never let Carla hurt him again but Peter arrives he insists that Simon has to tell the truth...Eventually Simon admits he made it up to get rid of Carla and it breaks Peter's heart. As he takes his son home Leanne's conflicted, she sees herself as Simon's mum and he needs her - can she bring herself to leave him again?