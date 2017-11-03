04/06 - Show-down on the Street with Tina, Rita and Rick!

Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 4th June

Coronation Street Episode Guide

It's the morning of Rita's wedding and Tommy's insisting he has to go through with the job, he can't see another way out.



As Tina helps Rita get ready she's distracted by thoughts of Tommy and rushes off to find him at the garage.



She's got fire in her eyes as she arrives and, grabbing the holdall of drugs and a nearby petrol can she jumps into the car and drives off before Tommy can stop her.



Arriving at the Red Rec she calls Rick revealing she has his drugs and if he wants to see them again he'll have to come and meet her in person. Has she just made a big mistake?



Meanwhile Sylvia is turning an impressive shade of green as Rita's wedding looms. Roy's unimpressed but when Sylvia admits that all this talk of weddings has made her realise how much she misses Milton how will he react?



Whereas the rest of the street are out getting ready for the Jubilee fancy dress party, Karl reminds Sunita of their plan to sneak off. Telling Dev she's going to fetch some cold drinks she beckons Karl into the shop. But when Dev goes after her is he about to catch them in the act?



Elsewhere Faye notices there's still sparks between Anna and Owen. Disappointed not to be visiting Dylan, Marcus agrees to accompany Maria and Liam to the party as Sean's now working.