Coronation Street Episode Guide - Monday 4th June Ep.2

Coronation Street Episode Guide Monday 4th June

The Bride's big day can always be a bit tense but Rita's is off the scale...



As a nervous Dennis waits for Rita at the register office Rick heads to the Red Rec – with Rita in his car!



As the car pulls up by the canal, Tina is there with the drugs and a can of petrol shouting the score to Rick - get off her back or the drugs are charcoal!



But when Rick opens the door of his car to reveal Rita she's floored. It's Rick who now has the upper hand as he tells Tina to return the drugs to Tommy or he'll drive Rita into the canal.



Rita demands to know what's going on and Tina's forced to reveal all but Rita's not intimidated by Rick and spurred on Tina holds a lighter to the drugs saying if he doesn't hand over Rita she'll torch it all.



Realising Tina's serious will Rick release Rita or is this bride swimming with the fishes?



Meanwhile Karl's forced to hide behind the counter as Dev comes into the shop looking for Sunita. Confused as to why the door was locked will Dev become suspicious?

Elsewhere Roy tells Sylvia to go to Milton in the States; Faye gives her approval for Anna and Owen to get back together; Maria thanks Marcus for his match-making skills.

