20/04 Sandy stands up to Ashley

Laurel returns to the house as Ashley pleads with her to talk to him. But it's too late, and after Diane brings the kids home she leaves Ashley standing alone in the cottage.



Meanwhile, after looking after a battered and bruised Sandy, Edna becomes anxious and tells him that she's his friend and will be there for him. But when she hears that Ashley was the one who gave him the bruises she's gobsmacked and offers him a place at her house for as long as he wants.



Later on Laurel arrives and tells Sandy she's there for him but he needs to decide what he wants to do. He’s determined to see Ashley and Laurel offers to go with him as they head back to Mulberry...



They find Ashley a broken man, he desperately apologises to them both for his behaviour but Laurel makes it clear that she is only there for Sandy. Will they be able to forgive him or is this the end for Ashley and his family?



Elsewhere Pollard is disheartened when Brenda rejects his apologies yet again; Nikhil is unimpressed to have Noah in the Factory while Charity is away; Megan spends the night with Carl but has bigger issues to deal with after she gets upset about her on Robbie.