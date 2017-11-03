21/03 - Ed has a surprise for Aaron

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 21st March

Aaron pretends that he wasn't bothered by Ed standing him up yesterday, but gives Ed a little taster of what it feels like to be ditched whe he leaves him waiting in the cafe.



Later on, Aaron is frustrated when Debbie and Cain stick their noses in where they aren't wanted and tell Ed that Aaron will meet him in the pub that night. Aaron's had enough of their meddling and tells them there's no point stringing it out - he's finishing it with Ed.

But when he tries to end it Ed leaves him gobsmacked when he asks him to consider moving to France with him…

Meanwhile, Adam is still bitter about Andy being farm manager and jokes to Moira about getting to work before Andy sacks him. Later, Holly convinces Adam to go to the pub with her, but Adam is furious when she thanks Cain for saving her life after the overdose and drags her away before warning Cain to stay away.

Elsewhere, Sam worries that Zak is drinking too much when he has a funny turn, Charity enjoys having one over on Megan, while Ashley organises a family meal in the pub to prove a point but is nervous when he sees Rachel talking to Sandy.