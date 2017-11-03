06/06 - Will Michael get away with it?

EastEnders Episode Guide - Wednesday 6th June

EastEnders Episode Guide

Hour-long episode

After Jean's accusations, Michael is unusually cool.



Knowing that it will be easy to discredit jean he hatches a plan to make sure that no-one believes her story when he spots Janine's spare keys lying about.



Telling Jean that he wants to make amends, he invites her over later. But privately he spins lies to Janine that Jean has become 'obsessed' with him...



Jean then turns up at the home (as invited) and as the door is open, goes in and waits for him to arrive. But it's Janine who gets there first and when she sees Jean in her house she flips out.



Later on, a tormented Jean finally opens up to Roxy who then goes to find Michael. Initially Roxy doesn't believe him but when Michael tells her that he doesn't think Amy isn't safe with Jean, as he found Jean cradling Amy's cardigan at work and knows that she has a picture of the youngster in her purse, could Roxy be swayed?

Michael's cruel plan continues to play out when Janine's handbag goes missing and she finds it in Jean's locker, as arranged by her scheming husband-to-be. Now convinced that Michael is innocent, Janine publicly brands Jean a "psycho" at The Vic.



Michael suggests that they should take the argument upstairs, but when they do, they hear baby music coming from Jean's bedroom...



Cut to the creepiest thing we've seen in a while - they walk in to find various baby items, a doll wearing Amy's christening bracelet, and even Janine's baby scan.



Jean is distraught to realise that Michael has framed her, but will anyone believe what she has to say?

Meanwhile, Afia and Tamwar continue to have problems; Fatboy showers Lola with gifts; Fatboy skips work to attend the Jubilee parade but he's caught out when Nico spots him on the TV, while Phil tries to convince Lucy to accept that Ian may be gone for good.