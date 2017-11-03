28/02 - Moira tries to sell the farm

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 28th February

Alex and Andy are floored when Moira explains she’s selling the farm. Moira visits Declan but becomes angry and emotional when he refuses to buy the farm and Moira is close to the edge when she tells the kids.



Adam barges in to have a go at Declan, hating that he has the upper hand and Declan is unable to hide a smug smile as he leaves. Adam braces himself to tell Moira his big idea, as he and his sisters don’t want to sell up he suggests he could run the farm.

Meanwhile Amy is concerned that Pollard isn't coping after Val's disappearing act. But when Pollard takes a large booking at the B & B, Amy panics – they can’t manage the booking. She tries to cancel it but is caught by Pollard who is determined to cope without Val.

Elsewhere Sandy feels helpless to Ashley's abuse when left alone with him and Rachel gets a hint something is wrong with Sandy when she hears Ashley patronise him; Rhona makes plans to spend time with Paddy who is frustrated to be left in the surgery while she does the rounds; Marlon is floored when a nervous Rhona tells him she’s thinking of proposing to Paddy.