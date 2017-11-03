09/05 - Zak becomes delirious

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 9th May

Emmerdale Episode Guide

It's all gone horribly wrong for Zak as his tormented body stumbles aimlessly across the moor, muttering and arguing with an imaginary Ned and Butch.



At the same time, Debbie is disgusted with Cain as he refuses to help look for Zak, while Declan allows Sam some time off work given the circumstances. Soon afterwards, Zak wakes up alone on the moor and calls for his family and it looks like he might be beyond help.

Later at the Dingles', Belle returns from school and realises that her dad has not yet returned. A Police car pulls up and everyone is shocked when an officer reveals that they have spoken to the hospital and Zak doesn't have cancer. Belle is angry and says she never wants to see her dad again...

Meanwhile, Nicola is horrified when she learns that Elliot has disappeared while she was looking after him. But he hasn't gone far as Megan later finds an upset Elliot in the lounge wanting his mum.



But as she tries to console him and explain why his mother might not want him around at the moment she starts to realise how much she regrets about her own son.

Elsewhere, Rachel is unimpressed when Alicia joins her 'date' with David, while Holly is enthusiastic after working with Roz but assures her mum she won't let her down on the farm.