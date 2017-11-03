30/01 - Andy gets too close to Debbie

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 30th January



Emmerdale Episode Guide Monday 30th January

SPOILER ALERT



Andy is letting his emotions for Debbie get the better of him and it hasn't gone unnoticed by Diane...



The village agony aunt tires to warn him not to let himself get too involved but it's clear that it's gone way past that now. Andy panics when he hears that Debbie has gone to the Dr. without him and ignores Diane when she tells him to leave it alone.



At the same time, Debbie is shaken by the Dr.'s attitude when she's asked what she'll do it the baby isn't a match and is pleased to see Andy waiting for her when she gets out.



Later on Cameron walks in on Andy comforting Debbie and gives Andy the eye - looks like this is going to end in tears.



Meanwhile Holly tries to take matters into her own hands when she sees the Chas and John situation getting out of control. Holly tries to do the meat order herself, keeping Chas away from her dad, but John is quick on the uptake and tells Holly he can handle the order himself...



It looks like Holly is fighting a losing battle and tells Moira of her fears.



Also, Rodney blackmails Carl into buying his new car; Ali and Ruby's money troubles deteriorate; Jai takes Charity's breath away by organising a surprise honey moon in Paris!







