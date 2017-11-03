01/02 - Chas and John get cosy

In this article







Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 1st February



SPOILER ALERT



After her outburst Moira apologises to John, but the damage has already been done.



At work Moira can't help but notice John staring at Chas and when Chas nips out the back to follow John, Moira pours herself a stiff drink...



Meanwhile outside, Chas is trying to work John out. After a few minutes of flirting she seductively leaves him to think her offer over - if he's serious, he needs to ask her properly.



Elsewhere the situation between Val and Amy is at breaking point when Val's bad behaviour continues. To try and solve the situation she asks if Amy will go to Portugal to see Paul with her - but is rejected by Amy and then condemned by Pollard.



Also; Rodney shares his plans with Brenda who tells him to ask for more money; when Debbie finds out about Cameron's word with Andy she tells Cameron to leave him alone; Zak appears distracted.





