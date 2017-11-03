>
>
Emmerdale

01/02 - Chas and John get cosy

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 1st February
In this article
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 1st February

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Wednesday 1st February
SPOILER ALERT

After her outburst Moira apologises to John, but the damage has already been done.

At work Moira can't help but notice John staring at Chas and when Chas nips out the back to follow John, Moira pours herself a stiff drink...

Meanwhile outside, Chas is trying to work John out. After a few minutes of flirting she seductively leaves him to think her offer over - if he's serious, he needs to ask her properly.

Elsewhere the situation between Val and Amy is at breaking point when Val's bad behaviour continues. To try and solve the situation she asks if Amy will go to Portugal to see Paul with her - but is rejected by Amy and then condemned by Pollard.

Also; Rodney shares his plans with Brenda who tells him to ask for more money; when Debbie finds out about Cameron's word with Andy she tells Cameron to leave him alone; Zak appears distracted. 



24/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         