02/02 - Has Rodney made a fool out of Carl?

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 2nd February



Emmerdale Episode Guide Thursday 2nd February

It's the day of the trial and Carl is cornered as Rodney forces him to pay up or get locked up.



The atmosphere is tense at court when Rodney's inexperienced solicitor tells him the judge is tough and it looks bleak as the solicitor buckles under the pressure.



Miraculously Rodney is let off the hook, but after being scammed out of £20,000 Carl won't be so kind...



Moira's miserable with a stinking hangover as she tell Holly that she was right about John and Chas. But there's a mixed bag of emotions as the children start to find out about the possible new relationship.



Adam visits his mother and assures her that there's nothing going on but she knows that it is only a matter of time...



Elsewhere Val goes AWOL; Amy finds out about Kyle's new family and Pollard agrees to keep it hush hush; Paddy struggles with the fact that Rhona is more popular at work than he is; Ashley and Laurel worry about the effect they have had on Gabby as they meet with her teacher.



