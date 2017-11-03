In this article







Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 2nd February Ep.2

Emmerdale Episode Guide Thursday 2nd February

Carl's master plan is about to come undone as Edna informs Jimmy that £10,000 has come out of the company account.



In the meantime, Rodney is flashing the cash at the pub and Val is straight on the scene. Lying that he won the horses, Val tells him they should celebrate and flirts outrageously all for the benefit of poor Pollard.



But his winning streak doesn't last for long when Carl corners him furious at being ripped off. But as Rodney makes his escape, Jimmy makes a bee-line for Carl and is forced to tell the truth. Jimmy is enraged and tells Carl to stay away from Rodney and Nicola and find the money - or else.



Meanwhile, the situation at the B+B is spiralling out of control. Val admits to Diane that all she wants is her family back but Diane tells her that flirting with Rodney isn't the right way to go about it.



Back at the house, Amy admits to Pollard that she can't get Kyle out of her head. But when Val enters, detirmined to help she just makes things worse. With Pollard and Val at each other's throat Amy tells them that they either stop, or she leaves.



Also, John visits Moira and tells her to back off, later telling Chas that she's the best thing to happen to him in months; while Rhona wonders if the Dingles have ever paid a Vet's bill.







