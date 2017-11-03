03/02 - Nicola discovers Carl and Rodney's secret

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 3rd February



After seeing the tension between Jimmy and Carl, Nicola knows something is up.



But all becomes clearer when she sees Rodney in the paper with an article about how he was lucky to avoid prison...



Confronting Jimmy, Nicola is shocked to hear how Rodney has been blackmailing Carl for taking the conviction and heads to see Rodney. Forced to tell her everything, Rodney feels incredibly guilty, but when Nicola reluctantly agrees to go to the Police she surprises Rodney with a little something extra...



She wants to bring down Jimmy and Carl!



Meanwhile Val is upset when she finds out Pollard and Amy kept the news of Kyle's family from her. It looks like she's about to make the effort, but Amy quickly realises that all she cares about is Kyle, not her and it's up to Pollard to comfort the teen.



Later, Diane is exasperated as she listens to Val's complaining and warns her that she could lose everything if she doesn't sort herself out. But when Val tries to talk to Amy and Pollard, it looks like it could be too late and Pollard tells her if they can't sort things they will lose Amy for good.



Also Ashley and Laurel appear to be getting back on track.





