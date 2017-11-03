09/01 - Cain makes a shocking promise to Charity

In this article



Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 9th January



Emmerdale Episode Guide Monday 9th January

SPOILER ALERT



With Cain's attacker maybe facing a life behind bars, the mystery man or woman starts to make their goodbyes!



At the same time Cain is saying a goodbye of his own as he drives up to Jai's house. Aaron is thrilled to be offering him a lift, ecstatic that they are finally going to give Jai what he deserves but Cain forces him to stay in the car. Charity is even more confused than Aaron as Cain explains that he won't be bothering her or Jai. Trying to cover his heartbreak Cain leaves.



Meanwhile, Ashley is pleased at how well the trip with Laurel is going. But back home, Sandy is not quite a pleased when no-one takes him up on going back to his place for a drink.



Elsewhere Cameron is devastated when he spots Debbie buying wine in preparation for her night with Andy; Moira notices a blossoming friendship between John and Chas; while Pollard is concerned with Val's obsession with Kyle and suggests that Amy stops her from visiting him.



