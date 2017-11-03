10/01 - Cain tells the police the truth

In this article



Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 10th January



SPOILER ALERT



Cain decides to tell the truth and confronts Charity with the real story of his attacker. At the same time, the culprit waits for the police to take them away!



Moments later Cain asks Aaron to take him to the Police station explaining that he needs to change his statement. But with the strain starting to show, will Cain finally tell the Police the truth?



Meanwhile, the time has come for Debbie and Andy. As she awkwardly arrives at his house, wine in hand they both know what is supposed to come next. As the evening draws on, Debbie does her best to go through with it but Andy is left humiliated when she can't bring herself to do it and quickly exits.



Elsewhere Ashley drops the bombshell on Laurel about the new parish; Val is upset about not seeing kyle; Sandy invites the youngsters back after the pub and they order a pizza.







