>
>
Emmerdale

10/01 - Cain tells the police the truth

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 10th January
In this article
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 10th January

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Tuesday 10th January
SPOILER ALERT

Cain decides to tell the truth and confronts Charity with the real story of his attacker. At the same time, the culprit waits for the police to take them away!

Moments later Cain asks Aaron to take him to the Police station explaining that he needs to change his statement. But with the strain starting to show, will Cain finally tell the Police the truth?

Meanwhile, the time has come for Debbie and Andy. As she awkwardly arrives at his house, wine in hand they both know what is supposed to come next. As the evening draws on, Debbie does her best to go through with it but Andy is left humiliated when she can't bring herself to do it and quickly exits.

Elsewhere Ashley drops the bombshell on Laurel about the new parish; Val is upset about not seeing kyle; Sandy invites the youngsters back after the pub and they order a pizza.




03/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         