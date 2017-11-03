10/04 - Ashley attacks Sandy

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 10th April

As Ashley gets more paranoid will he drive his own father to the brink?



In a rage he scrutinises Sandy, asking him what lies he's been telling Edna and Rachel while he viscously holds onto Sandy's wrist. But knowing he's gone too far he becomes emotional as he checks Sandy's wrist for bruises.



Later on Laurel is bemused when Sandy refuses to go out for a walk with the rest of the family. Alone with his thoughts, Sandy reaches for the small piece of paper with those magic digits - will he finally call Adult Services?



Meanwhile, Lisa struggles to keep Zak resting as he refuses to slow down. He makes a show of helping Sam up at Hope Farm but Sam notices that he's wobbly and tells him to go home early. Sam suspects that he's been drinking again but doesn't tell Lisa - will the Dingle clan be able to hold it together?

Elsewhere Nikhil puts his foot in it with Gennie after Charity gets announced as the new Sales Manager; Cameron feels guilty as Debbie gets affectionate with him; Carl gets more than he bargained for when Jimmy goes to the sperm bank...