Eastenders 25/09 - With Martin Still In Prison, Whitney & Woody Step In To Help Stacey
Coronation Street 23/09 - 29/09 - Is The Game Up For Will?
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Emmerdale Spoilers and Emmerdale Gossip 2015
10/08 - Marlon takes things too far
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 10th August
Emmerdale Episode Guide
Friday 10th August
SPOILER ALERT
Rhona is furious after seeing the solicitor, realising she and Paddy might not be able to go to New Zealand.
Paddy and Rhona know they have no choice but to confront Marlon. It escalates into an argument and Marlon crosses a line when he says that Leo's not Paddy's son.
Elsewhere, Alex and Moira finally kiss - but she warns him that it's just a one-off.
Also, Charity tells Carl and Jimmy they are overstaffed.
Esme Riley
31/07/2012
▼
