Emmerdale

10/08 - Marlon takes things too far

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 10th August
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 10th August

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Friday 10th August
SPOILER ALERT

Rhona is furious after seeing the solicitor, realising she and Paddy might not be able to go to New Zealand.
 
Paddy and Rhona know they have no choice but to confront Marlon. It escalates into an argument and Marlon crosses a line when he says that Leo's not Paddy's son.
 
Elsewhere, Alex and Moira finally kiss - but she warns him that it's just a one-off.
 
Also, Charity tells Carl and Jimmy they are overstaffed.



31/07/2012
Rank this page: 

