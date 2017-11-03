Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Soaps
Eastenders
Coronation Street
Hollyoaks
All articles
Eastenders 25/09 - With Martin Still In Prison, Whitney & Woody Step In To Help Stacey
Coronation Street 23/09 - 29/09 - Is The Game Up For Will?
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Soaps
Eastenders
Coronation Street
Hollyoaks
Home
>
Soaps
>
Emmerdale Spoilers and Emmerdale Gossip 2015
Emmerdale
10/08 - Marlon takes things too far
◀
▶
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 10th August
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 31st August - 31/08 - Ashley tells the kids about...
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 24th August - 24/08 - Dan makes...
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 17th August - 17/08 - Zak and Lisa give up on their...
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 3rd August - 03/08 - Amy and Kerry's trip to the...
Emmerdale Episode Guide- Friday 11th November - 11/11 - Ashley...
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 14th September - 14/09 - Paddy...
Emmerdale Episode Guide- Friday 21st October - 21/10 - Gennie gets more than most...
Emmerdale 29/08 – Will Marlon have an explanation for his deceit...
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 13th July - 13/07 - Marlon's unhappy he's been...
Esme Riley
31/07/2012
Reader ranking:
Rank this page:
Article Plan
10/08 - Marlon takes things too far
▼
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 10th August
Alex and Moira finally give in to temptation
Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
This Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Next Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
This Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest…
03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!