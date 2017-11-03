10/12 - Paddy’s unsure as Vanessa arrives in the village

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 10th December

Rhona tells Paddy she's hired a new locum at the vets - her friend Vanessa. Aware of her wild reputation, Paddy dreads her arrival and immediately feels isolated as Rhona greets her friend.



In the pub, Paddy's annoyed to hear Vanessa and Rhona are going out - what if she brings men back to the house? But she overhears and he's forced to apologise - but there's a feeling they'll get on just fine.



Later, Rhona receives news that Tootsie has cancer, but Paddy offers to visit Edna so her night out isn't ruined.



Financially and emotionally, things go from bad to worse for Edna.



Elsewhere, a weak Katie is home from hospital and can do nothing more than nod when Declan tells her he'll do all he can to make things right. She's thrown when he tells her Megan and Robbie are coming back.



Later, Gennie visits and Katie confides that she's not sure how she feels about Declan now. Her near death experience made her realise what's important and she's not sure Declan is any more. But she's not ready to talk to him about it yet.