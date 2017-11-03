10/01 - Terrified Chas catches her stalker

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 10th January

Chas is unaware she's being watched as Jimmy calls her to the grave yard after flowers from other graves have been piled on Carl's.



Back at the pub, she's terrified when she opens her mail to find a photo of herself with scratched out eyes. Bernice is baffled when she blames her. Chas panics when she receives a voicemail from 'Carl' before heading out to find Cain, convinced he's behind it all.



When she confronts Cain, he angrily warns her she'll know when he's ready for revenge. When she goes to see Jimmy at the office she receives another prank call before rushing to the Woolpack. As she makes her way to the back door, a bottle smashes in front of her and the glass cuts her head.



Elsewhere, Adam's angry that Cain stood up Moira and thinks he's making her look like a mug. She goes to confront Cain, who coolly tells her he had other plans. She says she wasn't playing games and just wanted to spend time with him. She leaves, with Cain kicking himself.



Later, she walks in on Cain rowing with Chas - but he won't tell her what’s going on.



Also, Megan’s surprised when Declan wants her to oversee the final contract details with the hotel and Robbie can’t believe their luck.