Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 10th January

Bernice is telling a shaken Chas to sort it out when they hear Gabby screaming. They hurry through to the back to see someone has sprayed the start of the word 'Bitch' on the wall. Chas heads out to chase the culprit and Jimmy joins. They're stunned to discover who it is...



Elsewhere, Megan gives Robbie a look when he tells Declan that Katie's at the pub with Andy. In the pub, Katy wishes she could tell Andy the truth of how she feels about Declan.

He soon walks in and offers to take her home, leaving her wondering if she'll ever be able to have her own life.



At Home Farm, Katie pushes Declan to admit that her not being able to have children affects how he feels. They're unaware that Megan has heard everything.



Also, Bob feels a pang of jealousy when Dan and Brenda kiss and Belle lies to Gemma about meeting Luke.