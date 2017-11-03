10/07 - Zak's home and in trouble

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 10th July

Lisa's worried after she receives a phone call from Zak telling her he is coming home. She tells Laurel she thinks Zak should stay in hospital a bit longer but stops suddenly when he arrives at the factory.

Later, Zak is stopped by the loan sharks, who threaten him and tell him they need the money in 48 hours.



He arrives home looking vexed and is anxious to try and reassure Belle he is ok - but he's struggling to work out where to find the money.

Elsewhere, Ali sneaks a look at Ruby's phone and hides it when she's almost caught. Ruby is later sacked for moonlighting. She then finds out Ali's been going through her texts.

Laurel feels responsible for Ruby losing her job and offers her to stay on her sofa. This makes Ali more jealous.