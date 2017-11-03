10/05 - Zak teeters near a ledge

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 10th May

The Dingle family need an intervention. There is still no news on Zak, Lisa is angry about the lies, Chas is screwing over Debbie, Cain is getting it in the neck about Zak while Zak is still on the moors having an imaginary conversation with Butch and Shadrach! Whoa!



Later, Cain gets a call saying that Zak's van has been located and he heads up to the moors to look for him. While struggling across the moorland, Cain hears Zak shouting faintly and follows his voice, finally finding him on a ledge. Zak is startled to see Cain looming over him, will either of them do something rash?

Meanwhile, Jimmy and Nicola continue to bicker about Nicola losing Elliot. But at the pub, Nicola admits to Rodney she is gutted that Jimmy thinks she is useless with his son. Back at Mill Cottage, Jimmy and Nicola throw light-hearted digs at one another but is it affecting Nicola more than she lets on?

Elsewhere, Laurel agrees to let Ashley visit the children; Holly and Adam are surprised to find Moira and Hannah dressed up to go out to the pub; Alicia is frustrated when she has to work and misses a night out with David and Rachel.

Note that due to Britain's Got Talent, only one Emmerdale episode airs tonight.