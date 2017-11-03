10/10 - Carl's feelings for Chas worry Jimmy

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 10th October

Cameron tries to hide his rage as Carl looks over to him.

Meanwhile, Jimmy knows that something is amiss because Carl and Charity are being suspiciously nice to each other. After talking to Carl, Jimmy's shocked it's Chas getting under Carl's skin. Jimmy tries to make him see sense, but Carl is determined they will be together.

Later, Chas asks Carl for more time to get her head around things.

Elsewhere, Declan is unimpressed by Katie's double wedding idea. But he's unimpressed with the idea of sharing the day with Dan and Chas, but he eventually agrees.

Also, Declan's plan to rip off Megan comes together and Dan's chuffed when Bob gives him two tickets to the festival for his stag do.