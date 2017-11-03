10/09 - Carl is suspicious of Cameron and Chas

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 10th September

Cameron tells Chas that Carl is convinced she's marrying Dan as a cover up. He asks if it's true and she gets upset. They both want to touch each other but know they can't. Neither is aware that Carl is watching.



In the pub, Cameron warns Chas she'll soon see sense - but this only prompts her to set a date for her wedding to Dan.



Carl tells Jimmy he's convinced Chas and Cameron are scheming. When Carl later confronts Cameron, he loses his temper - a sure sign something is up.



Also, Alex finishes things with Victoria and Moira admits to her that she's been sleeping with him. Later, Victoria announces the news of their affair to the whole pub.