11/01 - Laurel gives Ashley her answer

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 11th January



Emmerdale Episode Guide Wednesday 11th January

SPOILER ALERT



After Ashley's bombshell Laurel promises that she'll think about his plans for a new life seriously. They get a little more than they bargained for when they arrival home. Seeing the door ajar they're shocked to find the house in a complete state after Sandy has had his late-life crisis.



Later, Laurel tries to cover her doubts when she talks to Nicola about Ashley's plans, whilst Ashley is exasperated after hearing that rebel Sandy was drinking with the youths last night. But Ashley is in for a treat when Laurel returns and agrees to the plans to move as long as he gets the job. But how does she really feel?



Meanwhile Cameron is astonished when Debbie tells him that she couldn't go through with sleeping with Andy. But it's clear that Debbie is wrestling with her decision, and is shattered when Andy refuses to try it again but she's determined to make it work.



Elsewhere Aaron is floored when he finds out the truth about Cain's attacker.



After Ashley's bombshell Laurel promises that she'll think about his plans for a new life seriously. They get a little more than they bargained for when they arrival home. Seeing the door ajar they're shocked to find the house in a complete state after Sandy has had his late-life crisis.Later, Laurel tries to cover her doubts when she talks to Nicola about Ashley's plans, whilst Ashley is exasperated after hearing that rebel Sandy was drinking with the youths last night. But Ashley is in for a treat when Laurel returns and agrees to the plans to move as long as he gets the job. But how does she really feel?Meanwhile Cameron is astonished when Debbie tells him that she couldn't go through with sleeping with Andy. But it's clear that Debbie is wrestling with her decision, and is shattered when Andy refuses to try it again but she's determined to make it work.Elsewhere Aaron is floored when he finds out the truth about Cain's attacker.