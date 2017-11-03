11/04 - Ashley calls Adult Services

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 11th April



Emmerdale Episode Guide Wednesday 11th April

SPOILER ALERT



Sandy finally calls Adult Services but just when we thought it could all get better, Ashley comes from behind and snatches the card and phone out of his hands...



Furious he stores his anger for when Laurel is back and starts to manipulate her into thinking that Sandy needs proper care. Later, he finds Sandy and demands that he convince Laurel that going into a home is what he wants for himself - Sandy is left devastated.



Meanwhile Charity, Megan and an unconvinced Chas all go for a girls night out and it's not long before these feisty ladies are attracting some attention. But even thought Chas is getting chatted up by handsome Luke she can't stop thinking about Cameron...



Speaking of the devil, Cameron is trying his best to focus on Debbie and asks her to have a night in. But when she says she's too tired he leaves for the garage. But who does he bump into?



Seeing Chas with Luke in tow head into the pub he can't stop himself from following them in. Heading for a pint he watches as Chas turns up the heat with Luke right in front of him - will these two be able to control themselves?



Elsewhere, Zak refuses to open up to Lisa and Sam making him even more stressed; Gennie gets worried as Charity starts to step on her toes at work; Nicola is surprised by Jimmy's co-operation with the vasectomy.



Sandy finally calls Adult Services but just when we thought it could all get better, Ashley comes from behind and snatches the card and phone out of his hands...Furious he stores his anger for when Laurel is back and starts to manipulate her into thinking that Sandy needs proper care. Later, he finds Sandy and demands that he convince Laurel that going into a home is what he wants for himself - Sandy is left devastated.Meanwhile Charity, Megan and an unconvinced Chas all go for a girls night out and it's not long before these feisty ladies are attracting some attention. But even thought Chas is getting chatted up by handsome Luke she can't stop thinking about Cameron...Speaking of the devil, Cameron is trying his best to focus on Debbie and asks her to have a night in. But when she says she's too tired he leaves for the garage. But who does he bump into?Seeing Chas with Luke in tow head into the pub he can't stop himself from following them in. Heading for a pint he watches as Chas turns up the heat with Luke right in front of him - will these two be able to control themselves?Elsewhere, Zak refuses to open up to Lisa and Sam making him even more stressed; Gennie gets worried as Charity starts to step on her toes at work; Nicola is surprised by Jimmy's co-operation with the vasectomy.