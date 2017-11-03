>
Emmerdale

11/12 - Edna’s money troubles get worse

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 11th December
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 11th December

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Tuesday 11th December
SPOILER ALERT

Edna feels guilty as her credit card arrives. She agrees to volunteer for the church homeless campaigning but feels awkward when she can only put small change in the pot of money.
 
Elsewhere, Rhona's hungover so Vanessa offers to go into the surgery for her and be there for Edna and Tootsie's first treatment. Edna's mortified when her credit card won't work - but it's only because she hasn't activated it. Ashley senses that something's wrong with Edna.
 
Meanwhile, Charity and Andy are delighted when Debbie tells them Sarah can come home tomorrow, but Gennie feels wretched when Debbie blanks her. She's further upset by Debbie's reaction to her at Sarah's welcome home party. 
 
When Gennie tells Nikhil she wants him to take Sarah a brooch she got for her, he's determined to talk to Debbie.
 
Also, Megan tells Robbie they'll talk when Declan's gone.
 



04/12/2012
