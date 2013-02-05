11/02 - Declan gets drunk and confronts Andy | Emmerdale spoilers

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 11th February

Declan doesn't know where Katie is but when Andy comes round and collects her stuff he tells him she's staying with him. In the shop, Kerry complains to Megan about the attention Katie is getting from Andy. Megan later tells Declan to apologise to Katie but is shocked when he reveals he thinks their marriage is over.



Meanwhile, Katie goes to see Gennie to apologise for the Christening and tells her she's leaving Declan and the village for a while.



Later, Katie's packed up and ready to go when Declan arrives. She explains she needs space and Declan leaves, telling her he needs space and heading to the pub.



A drunken Declan later takes a swing at Andy, who promptly hits him back and knocks him over.



Elsewhere, Gabby steals money from the Woolpack till for her school trip and lies to Laurel that Bernice gave it to her when she finds it in her pocket.