11/01 - Robbie stirs trouble for Declan

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 11th January

Robbie takes pleasure out of the tension between Declan and Katie when she turns down his offer of going out for the day. Megan's annoyed when Robbie asks her if she's having second thoughts, his paranoia still apparent.



In the pub, Robbie watches as Katie tells a sympathetic Andy that she can't have children. They share a warm moment and Megan worries for her brother when Robbie tells her Katie's in the pub with Andy.



Meanwhile, Katie covers to Andy that Declan was fine with her staying out, but she dreads going home.



Elsewhere, Brenda is mortified when she arrives late for work and Bob reminds her that she kissed Dan at Bronte night. Brenda later wants to talk to him at the garage, but when he claims that he's busy she's well aware she's been given the brush off. Bob reassures Brenda she'll find someone, disappointed he's being overlooked.



Also, Alicia is worried when Jacob gets upset David will forget about him.