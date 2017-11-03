11/07 - Zak asks Cain for help

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 11th July

A worried Zak heads to the moorland but is unable to find the cash he buried when confused on the moor.



He swallows his pride and asks Cain for help with the loan sharks, but he refuses. That night, Zak makes a mysterious phone call, telling them he has their money.

Elsewhere, Gennie bribes Ali and Rachel to clean her house telling them she has plenty of alcohol.



Ali gets drunk and starts crying because of Ruby and Dan later takes her back to Bob's and tries to make her see sense. Meanwhile, Ruby is at Laurel's telling her of Ali's insecurities.

Also, Robbie tells Katie she might like him if she spent less time being angry with him for no reason.