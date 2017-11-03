11/05 - Zak's torment is out in the open

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 11th May

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Friday 11th May

SPOILER ALERT



Cain has managed to track down a hallucinating Zak and is shocked by what he sees.



Zak is frantic as he continues to talk to an imaginary Butch and Shadrach and is dangerously close to fallen over the cliff edge. Cleverly Cain plays along with Zak's imaginary conversations and manages to get him to step away. Suddenly, however, Zak pulls away in a panic - leaving them both dangerously near the edge.



Cain staggers but gets up and puts Zak in a headlock until he falls unconscious. When Zak comes round, he panics - not knowing where he is.

Back at the Dingles' everyone is delighted when Lisa gets a call to say that Zak has been found. At the hospital, Belle wants to see her father, but Lisa notices that all is not well with Zak. Dr Stamford arrives to question Cain about what happened on the moors and Cain reveals the extent of Zak's behaviour - what does it all mean? Will Zak be alright? Can he get the help he so desperately needs?

Meanwhile, it's extremely awkward when Ashley enters Mulberry and Gabby refuses to see him. The children aren't the only ones on edge as Sandy also makes it clear to Ashley that he is not yet ready to re-engage with him. After a short while Ashley leaves and Laurel is disturbed by what's happened.



Elsewhere, Rachel is jealous at how well Holly and David are getting along, Alicia is envious when Holly, Adam, David and Rachel go into town leaving her at work, while Nicola envies Jai's attitude towards his stepson Noah.