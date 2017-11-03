>
>
Emmerdale
11/05 - Zak's torment is out in the open
  
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 11th May

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 11th May


 


Soaps Editor
01/05/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Celebrity kids: Celebs with their offspringCelebrity couples getting married in 2018
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         