11/10 - Jimmy realises he’s lost his brother

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 11th October

Jimmy's shaken by Carl's harsh words when he confronts him about the For Sale sign outside Mill Cottage.

In the Woolpack, Charity's intrigued by Carl's plans to sell the house and his share of the business. And Jimmy's hurt and angry when Carl threatens to thow him out.

Elsewhere, it's the Home Farm Festival and Megan's angry when a lady from the stables complains about the festival noise. Katie is later shaken when Megan tells her Declan's not interested in her pitiful stables. As the festival is being set up, Megan snaps and Declan intervenes. A smile between Declan and Katie suggests not everything is as it seems.

Later, Katie thanks Elaine for her showdown about the festival noise and hands her a VIP ticket. Declan tells Katie they've sold all the tickets and she can now sue him for the full 250k.

Also, a festival steward removes alcohol from Kerry's bag - but she's got more hidden.